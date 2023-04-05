Xponance Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ventas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 26,379.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

