Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

