Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

