Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $2,122,502. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

