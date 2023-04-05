Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,249 shares of company stock worth $10,858,296. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

