Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $438.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.38 and a 200 day moving average of $403.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

