Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,216 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $118.67. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

