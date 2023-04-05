Xponance Inc. Purchases 586 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Penumbra by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 68,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock worth $7,244,459. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

Penumbra stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,680.33 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $285.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.