Xponance Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

