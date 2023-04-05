Xponance Inc. Purchases 9,527 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

CFG opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

