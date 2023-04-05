Xponance Inc. Purchases 999 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.27 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

