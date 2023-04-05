Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

