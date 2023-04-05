Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $174.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

