Xponance Inc. Sells 10,867 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

