Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.