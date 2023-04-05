Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.06

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 73730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,006,190 shares of company stock worth $148,692,652. 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

