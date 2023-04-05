Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 323.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

