Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

