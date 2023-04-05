ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

ZI stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

