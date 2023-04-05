Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $148,991.68 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

