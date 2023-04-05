Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $148,991.68 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.