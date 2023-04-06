10,313 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.