1,456 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.63.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

