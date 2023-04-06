19,222 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

