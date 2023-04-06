1,925 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

