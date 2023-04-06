2,028 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $484.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

