23,850 Shares in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCV. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BCV stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $22.95.
Bancroft Fund Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
