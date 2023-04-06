27,100 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.