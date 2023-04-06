2,771 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amphenol Trading Down 2.0 %
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphenol Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphenol (APH)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.