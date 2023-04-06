2,771 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Amphenol by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.