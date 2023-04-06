2,955 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Service Co. International by 163.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.