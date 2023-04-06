4,059 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of DDM stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $358.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

