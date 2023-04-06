4,059 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $358.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.