4,059 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $358.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
