484 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.9 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $484.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

