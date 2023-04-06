5,069 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

