6,210 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IGF opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
