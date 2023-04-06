7,479 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE OHI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

