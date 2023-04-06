AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,784.30

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,784.30 ($22.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($23.35). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($23.10), with a volume of 18,416 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ABDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($19.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,784.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,627.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10,823.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

