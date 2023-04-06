Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

