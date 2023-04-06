abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,728,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

