Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $281.33 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.07.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

