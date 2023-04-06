Advisor Resource Council Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

