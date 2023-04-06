Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 95.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Aemetis by 23.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

