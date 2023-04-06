Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,621,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $174.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

