Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
NYSE BABA opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.