Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.