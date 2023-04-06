Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,111,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.