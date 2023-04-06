Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 493,802 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 594.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 493,802 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $22,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,023 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

