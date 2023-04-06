Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.