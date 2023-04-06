Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

