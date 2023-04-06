Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 630.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

