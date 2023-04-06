Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 13,661 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.