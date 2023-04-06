Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $18,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VGK stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.